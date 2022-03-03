Lake Kenyir safe for tourists, no risk to visitors following Sunday’s landslide, says Terengganu exco

The effects of last Sunday’s landslide near the Sultan Mahmud Power Station in Kenyir can be seen at the Jenagor Dam, March 3, 2022. ― Bernama pic

HULU TERENGGANU, March 3 ― The Terengganu government has assured that Lake Kenyir is safe to visit and that the landslide that caused a water surge last Sunday did not pose any safety risk to visitors.

State Tourism, Culture and Digital Technology Committee chairman Ariffin Deraman said his survey at Lake Kenyir yesterday afternoon found that the water in the lake was crystal clear and no longer murky as seen in a viral video.

“I hope visitors who have booked tour packages with the boat-house operators here will not cancel or postpone their holiday plans.

Don’t be influenced by false information on social media because the state government has assured that Lake Kenyir is safe to visit at this time,” he said here today.

Following his inspection around the lake, he denied the baseless allegation that the landslide and water surge were due to the recent earthquake in Sumatera, Indonesia.

“This dam (man-made lake) is very secure, and even the management is fully equipped to analyse any risk of tremors and the results of the inspection conducted found no prevailing risks at all.

“It is true there were landslides that affected the operation of the Sultan Mahmud Power Station (SJSM), but we need to understand that Lake Kenyir is large and this (localised) incident only lasted for a while,” he said, adding that all tourist attractions such as Gua Bewah, Lasir waterfall and Saok are also safe to visit.

He added that the floods that hit Terengganu since last Friday had also receded and many tourist destinations have started to open as usual to visitors, including resort islands such as Pulau Redang and Pulau Lang Tengah. ― Bernama