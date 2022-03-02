Muhyiddin denies claims that Perikatan campaign in Johor is ‘quiet’

Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks after addressing the launching ceremony of PN Johor at Padang Awam, Taman Pasak Indah in Kota Tinggi February 19, 2022. ― Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, March 2 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin denied claims made by certain parties that PN’s campaign for the Johor state election was ‘quiet’ compared to the campaign run by Barisan Nasional (BN) were untrue.

According to him, the coalition’s campaign efforts were going according to plan with all machinery playing their respective roles.

“It’s not only me (who is making rounds, but) other machinery has begun our campaigns in all areas... all reaching the grassroots. (Claims that our campaign is quiet) is inaccurate.

“It isn’t right to compare Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak with me. You can’t make such comparisons,” he told reporters after launching PN’s slogan “Demi Bangsa Johor, here today.

Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, was responding to questions about why the campaign mounted by PN was said to be ‘quiet’ compared to BN’s campaign.

On whether PN had finalised their Menteri Besar candidate, he said the matter would be announced at the appropriate time.

“Yes...we will make an announcement...when the time is right. No problem. We can’t have a government if there’s no Menteri Besar,” the former prime minister said.

PN is contesting all 56 Johor state seats, with 33 candidates from Bersatu, PAS (15 ) and Gerakan eight candidates. — Bernama