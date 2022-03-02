Kok says will cooperate with cops amid probe over alleged threat to police during Johor campaigning

Teresa Kok addresses the media at the Duta High Court in Kuala Lumpur April 29, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Seputeh MP Teresa Kok today said she will cooperate with the police after the Batu Pahat police chief announced a probe against her for alleged threat aimed at the force members, during a speech in Yong Peng, Johor, on February 26.

In her statement, Kok said that Beruas MP Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham had in his statement on the matter, explained that the situation was due to the “noise from a noisy lion dance organised by MCA-BN”, which she said, caused the Pakatan Harapan (PH) talk in Yong Peng to be postponed for half an hour on that night.

“As a speaker that night who witnessed the injustice against the organisers of the PH talk that night, in my speech, I appealed to the police to allow an additional 30 minutes to replace the time interrupted by the lion dance organised by the MCA-BN supporters. But I was disappointed when my open application was rejected by the police officer on duty.

“I think MCA-BN deliberately wants to show strength by bullying PH, reflecting the arrogance of MCA-BN. I also think the police refused to allow our additional 30 minutes application simply because PH is the Opposition. I am willing to cooperate with the police if they want to investigate me, but I also ask the police to investigate the violation of the election SOP by the MCA-BN that night,” she said.

Kok also apologised to those who misunderstood the events that happened that night.

“I would also like to apologise to anyone who misunderstood or was confused about the actual situation that took place on the night of February 26, 2022, as well as to any party who is offended. Let us campaign in a fair, peaceful and prosperous manner,” she added.

Batu Pahat district police chief Ismail Dollah had in a statement, alleged that Kok had uttered:

When we become government again, then you lot will know,” in Mandarin, a speech of which was uploaded on Facebook.

Ismail said that the remark was allegedly made by Kok after she had asked for a time extension, which the police refused. He said that initial investigations found that the rally began at 8.30pm and ended at 10pm with no violation of the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“Following that the police had also received reports from the public regarding the video and are carrying out further investigation,” he added.