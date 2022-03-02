Appeals to Penang state govt to protect 138-year-old grave of Kapitan Cina Chung Keng Qwee's third wife from demolition

The site of Foo Teng Nyong’s grave is pictured near Jalan Bunga Telang in Penang March 2, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 2 — A descendant of Foo Teng Nyong, the third wife of Kapitan Cina Chung Keng Quee, is appealing to the Penang state government to protect her 138-year-old grave from demolition.

Jeffery Seow, who is the great grandson of Chung and Foo, said he learned about the imminent demolition of the grave site from another relative who saw a notice of exhumation for the grave on February 16.

Foo’s grave was initially part of the Chung family burial plot in Mount Erskine which included Chung’s grand tomb and that of their son, Chung Thye Phin.

However, the land where Foo’s grave site is located is now no longer under the Chung family and the current landowner is planning to exhume the grave in preparation for development.

“The problem is none of us knows how the property passed outside of family hands, or when that happened,” Seow said when contacted by Malay Mail.

Jeffery Seow, Chung Thye Phin’s great grandson and descendent of Chung Keng Quee is seen during an interview with Malay Mail March 2, 2022. — Picture by Choo Choy May

He said Chung Thye Phin’s tomb might also be at risk in future as the land no longer belonged to the Chung family.

Foo was one of Chung Keng Quee’s (also known as Chung Keng Kwee) many wives and she was the mother of Chung Siew Ying, Chung Thye Phin and Chung Thye Chong.

She was also the aunt of Foo Choo Choon, who was known as the Tin King of Malaya, and it is believed that she was instrumental in securing a job for Choo Choon in her husband’s mines. This jump-started Choo Choon’s career in tin mining.

The grave of Chung Thye Phin is pictured near Lebuhraya Halia in Penang March 2, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Chung Keng Quee was the largest tin mine owner and employer of labourers in Malaya. In 1887, he was the largest tin producer in Perak.

He was dubbed the founder and administrator of modern Taiping and was appointed as Kapitan Cina by the British in 1877.

He was also well known for his philanthropy where he donated generously to schools, temples, associations and various charities.

Two streets in Penang, Keng Kwee Street and Ah Quee Street, are named after Chung.

His and Foo’s son, Chung Thye Phin, served in the Perak State Council till 1927 and was also known as the last Kapitan Cina of Perak.

Seow said his great grandmother’s grave has a unique design and should be protected.

He said Teng Nyong died in 1884 so the grave is older than Hye Kee Chan, now known as Pinang Peranakan Mansion, at 29, Church Street, which is within the Unesco World heritage site.

“Foo Teng Nyong’s grave dates back to the time of her death in 1884, long before the land for 29 Church Street was even purchased, let alone the completion of that building,” he said.

Penang State Heritage Commissioner Rosli Nor confirmed that the landowner had written in with a proposal to build high-rise apartments on the land and had inquired if they could exhume and demolish Foo Teng Nyong’s grave.

“I have visited the site and I find that it has very unique carvings and beautiful designs which are rarely found,” he said.

He said the site may be of historical significance but it is not gazetted as a heritage monument at the moment.

However, he added that due to the grave’s unique design and carvings, it could be proposed to be listed as a heritage monument.

“For a site to be listed and gazetted, it needs to be decided by the state heritage council chaired by the Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow,” he said.

As for the proposed development by the landowner, Rosli said he has already recommended the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) offer an incentive to the developer to preserve the grave.

“I recommended to the city council to ask the developer to turn the grave site into a green area and as a setback for their development project so that the grave is protected,” he said.

He said all developments will need a setback and green area so the grave, which is located next to the road, can be the green area and setback for the project.

“This way, the developer might be happy to protect it as they won’t need to designate another green area,” he said.

He said there was also a proposal for the grave to be cut into pieces, exhumed and relocated to another place.

“I don’t agree to this because cutting it up will destroy it, it has these unique carvings, these might be destroyed in the process so my recommendation is still to protect it,” he said.

Rosli said the city council has ordered the site be cleared so that they can conduct a detailed documentation of the site.

“As far as I know, the city council is now in discussions with the developer over this matter,” he said.

When contacted, a MBPP spokesman said they are still looking into the matter and holding discussions with the relevant stakeholders and the heritage commissioner.