GEORGE TOWN, May 5 — The Career Carnival held in conjunction with the Madani Rakyat 2024 Northern Zone programme at the Sungai Nibong Festival Ground received an overwhelmingly positive response, with the job search platform bustling with visitors throughout the three days starting from Friday.

Penang’s Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) director Rafidah Abdul Rahim said they received 3,735 resumes during the event, of which 108 individuals have been offered jobs, while the rest are still being screened.

“We have set up 16 booths every day, and the number of visitors recorded exceeded 3,300 throughout the carnival,” she said when met by Bernama today.

“This time around, a total of 26 employers are involved including Robert Bosch Power Tools, Penang Port Sdn Bhd, and Fuji Electrical (M) Sdn Bhd. The total number of jobs offered here is 1,582,” she added.

She said the jobs offered at the carnival include those in manufacturing, hospitality, food and beverage services, financial and insurance activities, as well as transportation and storage sectors.

Rafidah hoped that future Career Carnivals would provide more job opportunities to visitors by engaging more employers from various industries.

The Madani Rakyat 2024 Northern Zone programme, which concludes today, is an extension of the Madani Government’s one-year anniversary programme, to allow local communities to understand, observe, and evaluate new policies and initiatives aimed at improving people’s well-being. — Bernama