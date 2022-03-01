Zahid claims ‘court cluster’ a propaganda term by Umno’s foes to cloud voter confidence in Johor poll

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Hasni Mohammad pose for the camera during an event to announce Barisan Nasional’s candidates for the Johor state poll in Johor Baru February 24, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 ― Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the “court cluster” label on those from his party with ongoing court cases was created by its political enemies to negatively influence public perception in the March 12 Johor state election.

However, he is confident Johor voters are mature enough to be able to distinguish propaganda and facts, having experienced the state administration under both Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) before Barisan Nasional (BN) regained control under the leadership of Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

“Whatever term is used, it is a term created by themselves. This is a political tactic. What we are announcing is branding, which is BN while the party candidates are products.

“Umno is confident that Johor voters are very mature in rejecting issues like this because they have experienced through false promises under PH and after PN took over, we found that the people of Johor think PN is a failed government,” Zahid was quoted saying after visiting the BN election machinery headquarters in Parit Raja, Johor.

The Bagan Datuk MP said that Hasni was Johor mentri besar for only a short time before the legislative assembly was dissolved, paving the way for fresh elections, but had succeeded in transforming the state government and made it more efficient.

Zahid also claimed there to be widespread public frustration with the previous PH and PN administrations, and that Johoreans are looking for a stable government.

“This stable government can only be offered by us,” he was quoted as saying.

According to Zahid, the voting pattern across the three major ethnic groups ― Malay, Chinese, and Indian ― are in favour of BN.

He said there are five things that will be major triggers for change in the election that if implemented, will make Johor a leading economic state.

“In addition, it can provide employment opportunities and also do not forget the offer for the younger generation throughout Johor with several entrepreneurial schemes and technical training in collaboration with the federal government,” he was quoted as saying.

Johoreans will be voting for their new state government on March 12.