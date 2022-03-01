Rusli Ibrahim, younger brother of Anwar Ibrahim, dies

Rusli Ibrahim, the younger brother of Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, died at the Selayang Hospital today at age 74 March 1, 2022. — Picture via Twitter/Anwar Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Rusli Ibrahim, the younger brother of Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, died at the Selayang Hospital today at age 74.

Anwar, who is also PKR president, posted on Twitter about his brother’s death.

“My brother Rusli Ibrahim just answered Allah’s call at Selayang Hospital earlier. I ask my friends to pray for his soul so he will be placed amongst the Almighty’s most beloved,” he said.

It was understood that Rusli died of natural causes at 2.20pm after being admitted to the hospital for several weeks. His remains will be brought to the Al-Ubudiah mosque before being buried at a Muslim cemetery around Ampang tonight. — Bernama