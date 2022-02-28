King urges more efforts to empower women, improve wellbeing of children, elderly and disabled people

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah delivers the royal address when gracing the opening of the First Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur February 28, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — In his opening address at the fifth session of the 14th Parliament, the King called for labour law reforms as the employment world has changed.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said employees need to be trained in soft as well as cognitive skills.

“In line with the rapid changes in the employment world and the creation of new job opportunities including the increasingly open gig economy, employees need to be trained in soft as well as cognitive skills.

“To ensure that the employment ecosystem remains competitive, the government will pursue labour law reforms to ensure the well-being of employees and encourage employers and employees to undergo training to upgrade and diversify skills,” he said.

The King also said efforts to improve the well-being of children and the elderly,

empowerment of women and the disabled (OKU) and strengthening family institutions must be further intensified.

At same time, he welcomed the government’s efforts to table the Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill that will provide benefits and protection to those affected.

Previously, the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry said it will be gathering feedback on the Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill 2021 through public questionnaire via its website until June 2022 in order to obtain views and initial feedback on the Bill.

The Bill was tabled last December 15, by Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff for first reading.

It is scheduled for a second and third reading in this Parliament session.

In addition, the King also acknowledged the policy of ensuring at least 30 per cent participation of women at decision-making levels must be continued in recognition of the role and contributions of women in the development of the country.

As of September 2021, the Siti Zailah said women holding decision-making positions in government agencies in Malaysia were at 38.2 per cent, while women representation in the top 100 public limited companies’ (PLC) board of directors (BOD) stood at 25.8 per cent.