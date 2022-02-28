Johor polls: Muda slams authorities over its Bukit Permai candidate’s ‘fist bump’ SOP violation compound

Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman with the party’s top leaders during its launch ceremony at the Connexion Conference & Events Centre in Kerinchi, February 11, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) said the compound issued to one of its Johor state election candidates by health authorities for ‘fist bumping’ outside a nomination centre was not reasonable.

The party said it did reflect the details of the standard operating procedures (SOP) presented by the Ministry of Health and could clearly disrupt the campaign of each candidate.

“On February 26, Muda’s Bukit Permai candidate, Azrol Rahani, was issued a compound by the Kulai District Health Office under Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

“The offence stated was that the individual failed to maintain social distancing (hand touching) at the Bukit Permai candidate nomination centre in Dewan Raya Bandar Putra Kulai,” it said in a statement.

The party said that the social distancing offence referred to the fist bump between the candidate and his supporters outside the nomination centre on Saturday.

“Meanwhile, we received information on celebrations conducted by other party leaders that clearly violated the SOPs on a larger scale — which needs to be addressed by the authorities,” it said.

Muda urged the government to be transparent and fair in this matter.