New Covid-19 cases continue rise with 32,070 infections today

Healthcare workers perform the intubation procedure on a Covid-19 patient in Hospital Serdang’s ICU. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Malaysia recorded another new high in Covid-19 numbers, with 32,070 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health (MoH) announced.

Total cumulative cases now stand at 3,337,227.

In a statement, MoH said 31,890 cases (99.4 per cent) were in Categories 1 or 2.

Out of the 180 cases in Categories 3, 4 or 5, 27.22 per cent were not or not fully vaccinated, and 51.67 per cent have not received their booster shot.

The CovidNow website showed that 46 people died, including those who were brought-in-dead (BID).

Meanwhile, 327 patients are currently in intensive care units (ICU).