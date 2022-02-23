Perak postpones all govt programmes following surge in Covid-19 cases, says MB’s Office

The Mentri Besar’s Office in a statement said programmes involving the delivery of emergency assistance, Covid-19 vaccination and booster shots would, however, continue with strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs). — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, Feb 23 — All Perak government programmes have been postponed on the advice of the National Security Council (MKN) following the spike in Covid-19 cases nationwide currently.

The Mentri Besar’s Office in a statement said programmes involving the delivery of emergency assistance, Covid-19 vaccination and booster shots would, however, continue with strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad has requested that everyone in Perak adhere to the SOPs to curb the spread of Covid19,” said the statement.

Those who have not yet received the booster dose are also urged to do so immediately.

According to the website of the Ministry of Health (MOH), 1,025 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Perak yesterday. — Bernama