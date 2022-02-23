Payment increase for ‘jurunikah’, witnesses in Penang from March 1, says state Islamic Religious Affairs Dept

A couple observe social distancing guidelines while performing their ‘nikah’ vows at the Ipoh District Islamic Religious Office April 22, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 23 — The Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIPP) today confirmed the increase in the goodwill payment rate (kadar saguhati) for ‘jurunikah’ (person who solemnises the marriage) and two witnesses in the state starting March 1.

JHEAIPP director Datuk Mohd Zakuan Zakaria said the payment was increased from RM120 to RM250 overall for each marriage solemnisation, which is the new rate after 15 years.

“The increase from RM120 to RM250 involves jurunikah, which was previously RM100 for the jurunikah and RM10 each for the witnesses, and starting March 1, the new rate will be RM150 and RM100 (RM50 each) respectively.

He said the old rate has been used for 15 years which is too long, adding that the duties of the jurunikah and witnesses are not easy because they have a role and responsibility to ensure that the marriage ceremony runs smoothly and was shariah-compliant.

Yesterday, a letter stating that the Penang Islamic Religious Council which met on December 8 had agreed to approve a proposal to increase the rates went viral on social media. — Bernama