MetMalaysia warns of continuous rain in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor until Sunday

MetMalaysia in a statement today informed that continuous rain is expected in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an alert weather warning of continuous rain which is expected to occur in several states until this Sunday.

“In Pahang, the areas involved are Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin while in Johor, Segamat, Kluang and Mersing districts would be affected,” read the statement. — Bernama