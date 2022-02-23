MCA to hold 73rd anniversary celebration in hybrid format this Friday, says party sec-gen

Party secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon said that the celebration is scheduled to begin at 11am and will be conducted in hybrid format with special guests and party members in attendance. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, Feb 23 — MCA will be holding its 73rd anniversary celebration at Che Ann Khor Association in Yong Peng, Johor this Friday.

Party secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon said that the celebration is scheduled to begin at 11am and will be conducted in hybrid format with special guests and party members in attendance.

He said the celebration has been specifically designated one day before nominations for the Johor state election, which will be held on March 12.

“The commemoration of this year’s party anniversary is specifically designated on February 25, as a way to lend moral support to MCA and Barisan Nasional’s election machinery, as well as consolidate our strength to give our utmost and win the support of Johoreans through BN’s time-tested values of pragmatism, unity and determination.

“We pledge to forge a politically stable Johor to better galvanise economic recovery and prosperity,” he said in a statement today.

He added that MCA has always adhered to the politics of moderation and strives to safeguard racial harmony and national unity, and at the same time, actualise modernisation of Malaysia. — Bernama