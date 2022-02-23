If I had cronies I would’ve taken care of them myself, Dr Mahathir tells Najib

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference after unveiling Pejuang’s aspirations for the upcoming Johor state polls in Putrajaya February 23, 2022. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 ― Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today dismissed Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s claim that he had pressured the latter into helping his “cronies”.

In a press conference, Dr Mahathir said he does not practise cronyism, but instead chooses to deal with capable individuals.

“I didn't say Najib did not take care of my cronies. If I had cronies, I can take care of my cronies myself. I don't have cronies, I have people with capabilities.

“I don't help people who have no capabilities, for instance if the government had a RM1 billion capital to offer to the people, if it is given to people without capabilities that RM1 billion will disappear,” he told reporters at a press conference after unveiling Parti Pejuang Tanah Air’s aspirations for the coming Johor state polls.

He added that for this same reason, before a contract is awarded to certain quarters, it is important to know whether someone is capable based on their previous track record.

MORE TO COME