Bukit Aman confirms Penang deputy chief minister under probe over Facebook remarks on latest unilateral conversion case of minors

Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy speaks to the press during a press conference at Komtar, George Town January 8, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy is being investigated for alleged racial incitement that jeopardises public order with his recent remarks related to the high-profile unilateral Islamic conversion of three children who were raised as Hindus, federal police said today.

Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abdul Jalil Hassan said that six complaints had been filed against Ramasamy over a post on the latter’s Facebook page on February 13.

“The post sparked dissatisfaction from various quarters for linking the Perlis religious authorities with the terms unilateral Islamisation, kidnapping, manipulation, coercion and threats in commenting on the issue of custody of Loh Siew Hong's children," Abdul Jalil said in a statement.

“The case is being investigated under Section 505 (c) of the Penal Code for making a statement with intent to incite any group or race, (and) Section 504 of the Penal Code for a provocative statement that can cause a breach of peace.

"The case is also being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which is for the improper use of network facilities or network services,” he added.

Abdul Jalil also advised the public not to make any speculations that could jeopardise the investigation, and to be careful when commenting on issues that are religiously and racially sensitive.

Last Monday, the High Court in Kuala Lumpur ordered that three siblings in the care of the Social Welfare Department to be handed over immediately to their Hindu mother, Loh Siew Hong, after allowing her habeas corpus application.

Ramasamy’s February 13 Facebook post had commented on the case.

Utusan Malaysia reported yesterday that Shah Alam PAS, and five other Islamic non-governmental organisations (NGOs) had made a report on Ramasamy’s post at the Section 6 police station, Shah Alam at about 3pm.