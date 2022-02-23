As cracks widen, Dr M claims all Opposition parties but Pejuang only running in Johor poll for MB post

Pejuang chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad thinks his party has a good chance in next month’s Johor state election. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 ― Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today claimed the Opposition is fragmented ahead of next month’s Johor state election, with each party gunning for the mentri besar post.

He added that his party was the exception.

“We think we have a good chance, but as far as the Opposition is concerned, they are fighting each other.

“For them, the most important struggle in Johor is to become the MB, not to be a good government, no, but to become the MB.

“Everybody wants to become mentri besar. So there is a difference between them and us,” he told reporters after announcing his party’s aspirations for the Johor state election.

