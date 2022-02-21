TNB’s fibre optic unit Allo Technology to facilitate 300,000 premises in peninsula, says its chairman

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad launching the rollout of the Allo Technology broadband fibre optic infrastructure network in Ipoh, February 21, 2022. Also present is TNB chairman Datuk Seri Hasan Arifin (2nd left). — Bernama pic

IPOH, Feb 21 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s (TNB) fibre optic network carried out by its wholly-owned subdsidiary, Allo Technology Sdn Bhd, targets to expand its high-speed broadband connectivity to 300,000 premises in Peninsular Malaysia by year-end.

TNB chairman Datuk Seri Hasan Arifin said Allo Technology’s fibre optic infrastructure network is accessible by more than 180,000 premises in Melaka, Perak, Kedah, Penang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, and Johor to-date.

He said the infrastructure was developed to support the National Digital Network (Jendela) and is able to bridge the digital divide among the people especially in rural areas.

“TNB’s capability through Allo Technology to provide technology-based services that go beyond electricity services in Perak is a manifestation of the company’s ability to ensure the people get access to a wide broadband coverage in line with the government’s aspiration,” he said.

Hasan said this in his speech at the rollout of the Allo Technology broadband fibre optic infrastructure network at the Perak state level by Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad here, today.

Hasan said the backbone of this service is TNB’s fibre optic spanning 18,000 kilometres that will provide broad infrastructure coverage to customers through telecommunications towers across the peninsula.

“Through Allo Technology, the challenges are addressed to support the government’s aspiration by empowering the people via various aspects such as digital economy development, education and community development,” he added.

Meanwhle, he said the fibre optic infrastructure network has provided connectivity for 56,132 premises in Perak, involving Sungai Rapat (16,483 premises), Kinta (17,144), Menglembu (12,497), Papan (4,598), Silibin (2,790) and Tasek (2,620). — Bernama