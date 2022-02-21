Penang to meet Perak on March 1 over raw water transfer scheme

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said both state governments have set March 1 to meet and discuss the implementation of the SPRWTS. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 21 — Penang will finally be able to continue discussions with Perak over its proposed Perak Sungai Perak Raw Water Transfer Scheme (SPRWTS).

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said both state governments have set March 1 to meet and discuss the implementation of the SPRWTS.

“We need to continue discussions in this matter,” he said during a press conference after attending a SpaceTech-Hub formation event in Komtar today.

He said the meeting was initially set for last week but it was postponed to next week due to close contact cases among the attendees.

Chow said only one previous discussion on the scheme was held with Perak together with the then Water, Land and Natural Resources Ministry back in 2019 under former minister Datuk Dr A Xavier Jayakumar.

He said discussions were halted after a change in minister and he had to raise the issue with the new minister during several federal-level meetings.

He said the ministry is aware of Penang’s need to continue discussions with Perak to push the SPRWTS forward.

Penang launched a study to search for alternative raw water resources back in 2009 and the study had identified Sungai Perak as an alternative raw water resource.

“We need alternative raw water resources by 2025, 2030 and beyond,” he said.

It was previously reported that Sungai Muda may not meet Penang and Kedah’s raw water needs until 2025.

Penang started discussions with Perak on the SPRWTS but the project is yet to be implemented.

According to Penang Water Supply Corporation chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa, the SPRWTS could take about seven years to complete and commission.

He had said Penang may face a raw water shortage by 2025; hence, the need for the scheme to be implemented as soon as possible.