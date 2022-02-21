Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia programme at Kuching Waterfront to go on as planned, says tourism minister (VIDEO)

The Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia programme starts on February 24, with the opening ceremony set on February 26, which will be attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Feb 21 — The Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia programme at Kuching Waterfront will proceed as planned this February 24 to 27 with extra caution and tightened Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), said Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said despite concerns about rising Covid-19 cases, the ministry would have to go ahead with the programme to help boost the economic sectors that have been affected during this pandemic.

“There were so many comments, some requested us to postpone. For us in Motac we would rather cancel than postpone but if we cancel we would have to pay to those who will be claiming from us, because everything has started.

“If we cancel, not only it will incur costs but the preparations have been made. So we are introducing new SOP to tighten the existing ones,” she told a press conference at Kuching International Airport VIP Terminal this afternoon.

Nancy said she is mindful of the concerns, especially those from the state government, as this is the first time such a big-scale event is going to be held not only in Sarawak but the whole country during this pandemic.

“We will feel the fear and worry because it’s the first time but we need to find a balance between health and safety and the economy especially the tourism sector. That is why we are taking the middle way by tightening the SOP with the help of the state government.

“Those who are afraid can just view at home via social media. We have to be fair to those in the tourism sector. It has been a long time since the pandemic.

“This is the space for us to open the economic sectors for those affected by Covid-19. It has been two years that we don’t have such major event. We have to start somewhere,” she said.

Nancy said among the new measures discussed is to provide seven canopied tents that can occupy 350 persons each along the Kuching Waterfront.

She said these are not only to place invited guests but also members of the public who usually visit the Waterfront.

“They are allowed to sit in the tents. Once the tents are filled up, they will be closed. The area will also be barricaded so people cannot just be passing through the Waterfront like they always do at night. Whether there is Citrawarna programme or not, the Waterfront is always packed.

“However the programme is not just confined to the Waterfront, we have things going on at Main Bazaar and Padang Merdeka so the public can move around,” she said.

Nancy urged all who are going to take care of themselves and those around them by observing all the SOPs and also recommended that they do self-test before attending the programme.

She said that the finer SOP details will be released once they have been presented to National Security Council (MKN) today.

As for the itinerary of the programme, she said it remains as originally planned.

The Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia programme starts on February 24, with the opening ceremony set on February 26, which will be attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.— Borneo Post Online