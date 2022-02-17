KLIA ranked No.1 in airport service quality survey for Q4 2021

Travellers are seen with their luggage at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport October 17, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 ― Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has bagged the world's number one spot in the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey for the fourth quarter (Q4) 2021.

This placement is achieved alongside nine other international airports in the same category of over 40 million passengers per annum (mppa) that have all received a perfect score of 5.00 in the global survey, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) said in a statement.

MAHB managing director Datuk Iskandar Mizal Mahmood said KLIA had consistently achieved a perfect score of 5.00 for ASQ element of “feeling safe and secure” in 2021.

“The previous lull had enabled us to implement many improvement initiatives, and the perfect ASQ score is a validation of the effort put in by the entire airport community.

“To be placed first alongside other global airports is also an honour for the country,” he said.

The ASQ results were recently made known by Airports Council International (ACI) which is responsible for benchmarking the world’s best airports in terms of overall passenger satisfaction for terminal safety, facilities, services, and cleanliness.

Iskandar said the outlook for Malaysia’s aviation industry remains positive as January 2022 witnessed the arrival of a new airline and also saw the addition of several new flight routes.

MAHB welcomed inaugural flights by SKS Airways at its Pangkor and Redang STOLports (short take-off and landing airports).

Both STOLports now receive daily flights using the Twin Otter aircraft from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang.

In addition, four new flight routes were also introduced by AirAsia in the same month to enhance the connectivity between East and West Malaysia.

The new routes included Kuching ― Langkawi, Penang ― Sibu, Johor Baru ― Bintulu, and Kota Kinabalu ― Kuala Terengganu (TGG).

“With international travel still restricted, the group’s passenger traffic performance in Malaysia is driven by domestic travel.

“For Malaysia, domestic traffic was recorded at 2.5 million passengers last month, making up 90 per cent of Malaysia’s total passenger movements,” he noted.

In January, 8,700 daily average passenger movements were recorded, a much higher daily average than November 2021 by two-fold but slightly lower than December 2021 by 2,000 daily average passengers.

He noted that December has consistently remained a peak month with the highest passenger movements in a year, pre-pandemic as well as during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The resumption of ticket sales for the Vaccinated Travel Lane programme late last month and umrah travel on February 8 is also a positive development for recovery in international travel.

The airports operator registered a total of 4.7 million passenger movements in January 2022 for both its operations in Malaysia and Turkey, a decrease of 11 per cent compared to the preceding month’s record of 5.3 million passengers. ― Bernama