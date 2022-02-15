Former Johor Bersatu state chief accidentally revealed as Warisan state coordinator in technical glitch

Parti Warisan (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (centre) arrives at the Pekin Restaurant in Taman Sutera, Johor Baru, February 15, 2022. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 15 — Parti Warisan (Warisan) officially launched its presence in Johor tonight and several names in the party’s state leadership line-up.

Present at the dinner presentation at the Pekin Restaurant in Taman Sutera here tonight was Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He was accompanied by senior party leaders including its vice-president Datuk Junz Wong while more than 1,000 people turned up.

Earlier, a technical glitch led to the mistaken display of a slide naming former Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) state chief Mazlan Bujang as Warisan’s state coordinator.

However, the slide was quickly replaced.

Mazlan, the incumbent Puteri Wangsa assemblyman and former state executive committee member, has been strongly tipped to join Warisan after his bitter exit from Bersatu last month.

It was learnt that Mazlan will be joined by Warisan’s other state coordinators who are Datuk Sunther Subramaniam, who is the son of former MIC deputy president Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam.

Former Gerakan women’s vice chief Wong Siew Poh, who was also previously the party’s state leader and former Skudai assemblyman, was also named by Warisan as a state coordinator.

All three will be led by former Kukup assemblyman Suhaimi Saleh as the party’s Johor chief coordinator.

Suhaimi, formerly the Umno Tanjung Piai deputy division chief prior to 2018, has also been highly expected to join Warisan since early January.

All four coordinators, led by Suhaimi, is part of Warisan’s state leadership.

It is understood that some of the state coordinators will be fielded by Warisan as candidates for the upcoming Johor state election.