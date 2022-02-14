Pakatan panel presses Education Ministry, exam council on fallback for SPM candidates affected by Covid-19

File picture of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Meru students who are taking the SPM examination returning to school amid the movement control order January 20, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — The Education Ministry and the Malaysian Examinations Council (LPM) must announce a contingency plan for Sijil Peperiksaan Malaysia (SPM) candidates who miss their examinations in March due to Covid-19, said the Pakatan Harapan Education Committee

Pushing for the move, the committee noted that candidates have already been affected in their preparation for the practical science test and the ongoing speaking and listening test (Bahasa Melayu and English) following a spike in Covid-19 infections amongst students.

Of greater concern, they said, were the circumstances of exam candidates infected with Covid-19 or in close contact with Covid-19 patients, who would be unable to sit for the ongoing tests as they would be under quarantine.

“Information obtained by the committee also found that LPM has yet to set an alternative exam sitting replacement for candidates who were unable to sit for the exam on the original dates due to them being quarantined.

“The committee is urging both the ministry and LPM to provide an immediate explanation as to whether a candidate could re-sit for their exams or would there be no repeat sessions provided.

“Most importantly, the committee is urging for an announcement regarding the contingency arrangement if a candidate is unable to sit for their exams if they are infected or identified as Covid-19 close contacts,” the statement reads.

The statement was signed by committee chairman and former education minister Maszlee Malik, former deputy education minister Teo Nie Ching, Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Tampin MP Datuk Dr Hasan Bahrom, Sekijang MP Natrah Ismail, Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim, Batu Gajah MP N Sivakumar and Tangga Batu MP Rusnah Aluai.

Previously, Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin confirmed the SPM examination will continue as scheduled, with standard operating procedures (SOP) in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 among students and teachers.

SPM will begin on March 2 and end on March 29.

Malaysia is currently facing a new wave of Covid-19 infections from the Omicron variant of concern, which is expected to peak at the end of this month and early March, coinciding with the start of the SPM examinations.