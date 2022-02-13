New remuneration for civil servants subject to Malaysian govt’s financial position, says chief secretary to govt

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali speaks to reporters in Temerloh, December 28, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 13 — The implementation of a new remuneration system for civil servants is subject to the government’s current financial position, said Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

However, he said, the government was in the process of reforming the system and the matter was still in the study stage.

“The public service reform committee, which is chaired by the Prime Minister, will look into the matter. The Public Service Department (JPA) has conducted a study and appointed a consultant, so let’s wait,” he said.

He was met by reporters after the Signing Off Ceremony of the Strategic Plan for Digitalisation of the Terengganu State Secretary’s Office (PSUK) by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar at Wisma Darul Iman here today.

Mohd Zuki said the government was also looking into the matter following the increase in the country’s poverty line, with household income of RM2,008 categorised as poor.

He said this in response to a call by Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services Malaysia (CUEPACS) for the government to review the Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM), which is seen as irrelevant now.

Its president, Datuk Adnan Mat was reported to have said that the income of many civil servants was still below the poverty line and it was far from the country’s aim of becoming a high-income country by 2025 under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

On another development, Mohd Zuki said the Public Service Department (PSD) was preparing a circular on the government’s decision to allow teachers and staff of the Community Development Department (Kemas) to return to politics.

“The PSD is in the final stage of preparing the guidelines,” he added.

Recently, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the government had decided to allow teachers and Kemas staff to be involved in politics. — Bernama