Khairy orders MoH to haul up Hishammuddin, MIC president, Johor MB over Covid-19 SOP breach

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaks at a press conference after launching the Mass Urology Surgery Initiative at Hospital Selayang, February 11, 2022. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and MIC president Tan Sri S. Vigneswaran will receive compound notices for breaching Covid-19 regulations during a political event in Johor today, Khairy Jamaluddin said.

The health minister said he also told enforcement officers to issue a compound notice to caretaker Johor mentri besar Datuk Seri Hasni Mohamed over the Johor MIC Brigade launch that all three attended in Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

Saya telah mengarahkan pegawai @KKMPutrajaya untuk keluarkan kompaun kepada DS Hishammuddin, DS Hasni, TS Vigneswaran, pemimpin utama yang hadir & penganjur di bawah Akta 342. @KKMPutrajaya akan terus pantau SOP sempena PRN Johor. https://t.co/ULngJMCZKS — Khairy Jamaluddin 🇲🇾🌺 (@Khairykj) February 13, 2022

“I have ordered health officers to issue compound notices to Datuk Seri Hishammuddin, Datuk Seri Hasni, Tan Sri Vigneswaran, major leaders and organisers under Act 342 (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act),” he said on Twitter.

“The Health Ministry will continue monitoring the SOP during the Johor state election.”

The minister also appended a video news report showing the political leaders and attendees crowding together at the event in apparent violation of the physical distancing rules still in place for public spaces.

Last month, Hasni triggered a premature state election in Johor after his control of the state assembly fell to a single seat following the death of Kempas assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian.

The Election Commission has set nomination for February 26 and polling on March 12.

However, the dates will coincide with the projected peak of the Omicron wave currently sweeping the country.

Today, the Health Ministry reported 21,072 new Covid-19 infections or nearly four times the 5,566 cases from the start of the month.