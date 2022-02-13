Aid for Taliban but not Malaysia’s minorities? Guan Eng asks Putrajaya

Lim Guan Eng questioned the federal government’s priorities in providing financial aid to the Taliban. — File picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Opposition lawmaker Lim Guan Eng today questioned the federal government’s priorities in providing financial aid after news reports highlighted claims the ethnic Chinese community in Terengganu were marginalised by the PAS-led state.

The Bagan MP said the news reports showed a dichotomy between the government’s treatment towards Malaysian minorities and its policies towards a foreign Muslim-led government, citing the Taliban control of Afghanistan as an example.

“Such discrimination is not only unfair but also unconstitutional to citizens and those who pay tax.

“Questions will be asked why citizens who happen to be minorities in Terengganu are not given financial aid whilst Malaysia can offer aid to the extremist Taliban government in Afghanistan?” Lim pointed out in a statement.

He had referred to a February 12 news report by The Malaysian Insight titled “Terengganu Chinese feel sidelined by PAS govt”, which he said related the treatment of non-Malays in the peninsular east coast state as a result of the policies of both the PAS and BN led state and federal governments.

Local daily The New Straits Times reported on February 4 that PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang who is also the prime minister’s special envoy to the Middle East met with Afghanistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Sheikh Mohammed Suhail Shaheen, during a four-day working visit to Qatar on January 31 to discuss Malaysia’s readiness to help rebuild Afghanistan.

Another local paper The Star reported Malaysia’s two-stage aid to Afghanistan on December 18 last year.

The Star cited the Foreign Minister’s special adviser on Afghan affairs, Datuk Ahmad Azam Ab Rahman saying that the first priority will focus on providing humanitarian aid and the second will engage professionals to help rebuild the war torn country.