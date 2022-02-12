Celebrated Malaysian playwright Jit Murad dies at 62

Celebrated theatre actor, director and writer, Jit Murad passed away at his home in Kuala Lumpur, February 12, 2022. — Malay Mail file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Celebrated theatre actor, director and writer, Jit Murad, died today.

According to a report by The Star, his death was confirmed by fellow veteran of the stage, Jo Kukathas, who said that he passed away at his home in Kuala Lumpur. He was 62.

Jit Murad — whose real name was Aziz Mirzan Murad — began his career in the Malaysian performing arts scene in the late 1980s.

Among his most well-known self-penned works were “Spilt Gravy on Rice” (1995), “The Storyteller” (1996) and “Gold Rain and Hailstones” (2002).

His filmography as an actor included “Selubung” (1992), “Mimpi Moon” (2000), “Talentime” (2009) and “1957: Hati Malaya” (2007).

He also co-founded the Instant Cafe Theatre alongside fellow playwrights Jo Kukathas, Andrew Leci and Zahim Albakri.

Jit was the son of former education director-general Tan Sri Murad Mohamed Noor, and the older brother of film director Na’a Murad.

Tributes to the multiple Boh Cameronian Award winner began pouring in on social media as soon as news broke of his death, including from Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil.

“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. So very sad to hear of Jit Murad’s passing. We worked together in A Man For All Seasons (Actor’s Studio, dir Joe Hasham) in 2004.

“His acerbic wit, incisive commentaries on social life, and bonhomie will forever be missed. Al-Fatihah,” he said in a heartfelt post on Twitter.

International battle rapper and screenwriter Zain Azrai also shared his grief over the passing of Murad, who he had met as a child.

“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. RIP to Jit Murad, the greatest Malaysian English language playwright of all time!

“Virtually every trope in Malaysian English theatre today came directly from his original mind! I met him as a child in Bangsar and he was so encouraging and cool!” he tweeted.

“Writers never truly die, for life is breathed into them so long as their words refuse to be forgotten.

“Rest now, Jit Murad,” said Twitter user @LoshniNair.

