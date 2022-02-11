Syed Saddiq says PKR is ‘a friend of Muda’ despite ongoing tensions

Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks at the party’s launch ceremony at the Connexion Conference & Events Centre in Kerinchi, February 11, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman reminded his members to “remain humble” and remember who their friends are during the nascent party’s launch tonight.

In his speech, Syed Saddiq said although Muda members must be brave in order to change the “rotten politics” of the country, they must admit to their mistakes and not be arrogant.

“We must not forget who our friends are. Our friends from Parti Warisan Sabah, DAP, Amanah and Parti Sains, as well as our friends, who are not here, PKR,” he said, referring to representatives of the various parties that attended Muda’s launch tonight.

The relationship between Muda and PKR became strained after Syed Saddiq took an apparent swipe at PKR’s incumbent Tiram assemblyman Gopalakrishnan Subramaniam earlier this month.

Syed Saddiq has since deleted the offending social media posts and apologised.

Another incident was a poster from Muda depicting four figures representing Barisan Nasional (BN), Pakatan Harapan, PKR and Perikatan Nasional standing arm-in-arm, along with the caption: “Don’t let corruption destroy national institutions”.

This, too, has since been deleted, with an apology from Muda information chief Luqman Long.

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, DAP national vice-president Teresa Kok, and representatives from yet-to-be registered Parti Aspirasi Sains Malaysia attended tonight’s event.

When asked during the press conference why PKR and Parti Pejuang Tanah Air — who are also part of the Opposition — were not present, Syed Saddiq said invitations to the event were sent to both parties.

“However, they both could not send any representatives,” he said.