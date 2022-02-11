Sabah CM says ‘Foreigner Card’ still not finalised, but necessary to help workforce

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said it was a recommendation by the state Technical Committee, which is set to be further deliberated by the state government before a final decision is made. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 11 — Warding off criticism over the proposed Kad Warga Asing (Foreigner Card), Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said that the card was still at the discussion stage and no final decision had been made.

Hajiji said it was a recommendation by the state Technical Committee, which is set to be further deliberated by the state government before a final decision is made.

“The GRS state government takes note of all the views and input from all quarters following the statement by the home minister. It is better for all not to jump the gun,” he said.

Elaborating further, Hajiji said the Kad Warga Asing (Foreigner Card) and Kad Pekerja Warga Asing (Foreign Worker Card) was proposed to be a standard document for all IMM 13, Sijil Banci and Kad Burung-Burung holders previously issued to Filipino immigrants and all legal foreign workers.

“The proposed Foreign Worker Card (Kad Pekerja Warga Asing) will be issued to all foreign workers in the plantation, agriculture and fisheries, manufacturing, construction and domestic helpers sectors amongst others.

“We need to establish a database of foreign workers so that there is a systematic record of their presence in the state,” he said, adding that a sufficient workforce was also a factor to attract investors to the state.

He said that the proposal does not involve giving the foreigners identification cards or a document to grant them citizenship and that it will have to undergo fine-tuning by taking into account the views and inputs of political parties, activists and the people, among others.

“As a responsible government, the GRS state government will always be guided by the interests of the people and state in its decision-making,” he said, adding that he will chair the State Security Committee (JKKNS) whilst the state secretary will head the working committee.

Other JKKNS members comprise ESSCom, Armed Forces, police, Immigration and National Registration Departments, the internal affairs and research office of the Chief Minister’s Department and the National Security Council as joint secretariat.

In this respect, he said the GRS state government holds steadfast on the principles of transparency in finding a solution to the illegal immigrant issue and ensures that all get accurate information on the matter.

“Our stand is all illegal immigrants must be deported and only those who are working legally in the state will be issued with the foreign worker card. Background checks will be done and those with criminal records will face the full brunt of the law,” Hajiji said.

The proposal, announced by Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin yesterday, is receiving criticism for being similar to a Temporary Pass (PSS) that was mooted during the Pakatan Harapan and Warisan administration which the current government had objected to.

Claims of the PSS being the first step to granting illegal immigrants citizenship was reported to be a factor that had caused the Warisan state government to lose the Kimanis by-election in 2020.