Finance minister: Malaysia’s higher GDP, FDI point towards economic recovery in 2022

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz visits Penang’s Urban Transformation Centre. With is Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, February 11, 2022. ― Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 11 ― The growing momentum of gross domestic product (GDP) and foreign direct investment (FDI) registered in 2021 are pointing towards an economic recovery year for Malaysia this year.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the government is quite optimistic that the worst is over for Malaysia after recording 3.1 per cent GDP and RM50 billion worth of FDI in 2021 compared with -5.6 per cent and RM14.6 billion FDI in 2020.

“The GDP growth achieved last year is in line with our expectations which is between 3.0 per cent and 4.0 per cent, which clearly shows an improvement in the economy’s momentum,” he told reporters after visiting Penang’s Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) here today.

Tengku Zafrul said the RM50 billion FDI achieved for 2021, which is higher than previous years, also signalled that foreign investors are still confident in Malaysia’s economic prospects.

In 2020, Malaysia’s FDI recorded a net inflow of RM14.6 billion, a 54.8 per cent decrease compared with RM32.4 billion in 2019.

“This momentum is expected to continue, hence, the government still expects GDP to grow at the rate of 5.5 to 6.5 per cent this year. If there is a new projection, it will be announced in March.

“The only downside is the Covid-19 Omicron wave but it’s not as dangerous as the Delta,” he said.

Meanwhile, the minister said the government is also looking at tabling a supplementary budget this year when Parliament convenes.

“We do not know the size of the budget yet but the focus will be to ensure our economy recovers and to help the vulnerable groups like the flood victims and traders.

“The prime minister himself had announced additional aid to those affected by the recent floods, as well as the farmers and the micro and small and medium entrepreneurs,” he added. ― Bernama