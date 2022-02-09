Johor state election: Polling day on March 12, nominations set for Feb 26

Election Commission officials get the polling station at Dewan Badminton Kompleks Perumahan Polis Tabuan Jaya ready ahead of early voting in Kuching December 13, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Feb 9 — The Election Commission (EC) has set March 12 as polling day for the 15th Johor state election.

Nomination day is February 26 and early polling will be held on March 8.

This was announced by EC chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh at a press conference after chairing a special meeting on the Johor state election at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre here.

He said a 14-day campaign will start on February 26 after the nomination process until 11.59pm on March 11.

