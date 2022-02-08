Report: Chicken farmers say facing RM200m losses per day with price ceiling, still no word on govt subsidy

People shop for fresh poultry at a market in Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur February 3, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 ― Some 3,000 chicken farmers in Peninsular Malaysia are allegedly face RM200 million losses per day following implementation of the price ceiling on poultry, the Federation of Breeders Associations of Malaysia (FLFAM) reportedly said.

Utusan Malaysia reported FLFAM adviser Datuk Jeffrey Ng saying the losses have forced some of the farmers to cease operations, as they have not been able to cover the cost and losses suffered on the value of each kilogramme of chicken sold.

“When the government implements the price scheme, the selling price of chicken to consumers has to be reduced while the production cost increases. Ultimately the ones who bear the cost of the loss are the breeders, in addition, we do not receive any subsidy or government assistance.

“Since some farmers can no longer afford the losses, they eventually had to close their business operations.

"When this happens, it directly affects the chicken supply chain throughout the country and even now it has happened recently," he said as reported by Utusan Malaysia.

Jeffrey also said that while they have read news of subsidies promised by the government, the farmers have yet to receive any information on the matter.

He said the farmers are in dire need of the subsidy in order to reduce the burden they’ve had to bear and directly restore the chicken supply chain.

"Indeed, we have news of subsidies, but until now we have not been informed of the mechanism and time period that will be channelled to farmers," he said.

On January 31, the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) set RM8.90 as the maximum price for standard chicken, 20 sen cheaper than the fixed ceiling of RM9.10.

This will take effect from February 5 until June 5, it said.