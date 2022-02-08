'Keluarga Malaysia' has a role in strengthening cyber ecosystem, says PM Ismail

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a Facebook post in conjunction with the Safer Internet Day 2022 today said that the roles of Keluarga Malaysia were also vital in creating a positive and harmonious cyber environment. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Keluarga Malaysia has to play their roles to tackle cyber threats and crimes by developing discipline and self-control to instil and strengthen community cohesion in the cyber ecosystem.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a Facebook post in conjunction with the Safer Internet Day 2022 today said that the roles of Keluarga Malaysia were also vital in creating a positive and harmonious cyber environment.

The Safer Internet Day (SID) 2022 — The Malaysian Edition promotes the theme of KITA Siber which aims to build a digital community that acts with impartiality and is progressive towards the wellbeing of the cyber ecosystem.

“I call on Keluarga Malaysia to continue developing the sense of responsibility in themselves and others by adopting the concept of (K) communication, (I) inclusivity, (T) responsible and (A) closeness to create a harmonious digital community,” the prime minister said.

Ismail Sabri said during the pandemic, most Malaysian families had shifted towards the use of digital technology in every aspect of life which led to a transformation in communication and social patterns.

He said the situation had also caused people to be careless in keeping their manners and code of ethics in mind while being in the cyber world.

Although digital technology helped them a lot in their daily activities, he said the misuse of technology was still being committed, including in the use of the Internet and social media by irresponsible parties, to the extent of causing the emergence of various cyber threats and crimes. — Bernama