Civil societies urge EC to make voting easy for all ahead of Johor state polls

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — A group of civil society organisations have urged the Election Commission (EC) to implement a slew of measures that would make it easier for both overseas and out-of-state voters to participate in the upcoming Johor state polls.

In a joint statement, 43 civil societies today said that recent state elections proved Covid-19 cross-border travel limitations combined with the late delivery of postal ballots to overseas voters could prevent them from performing their civic duties as Malaysians.

“Malaysians, no matter where they reside, should not be disenfranchised from exercising this ultimate democratic right.

“It is incumbent on the EC to consult with overseas Malaysians and outstation voters to understand the concern and challenges when it comes to voting, especially in the era of endemic Covid-19,” the statement read.

Among the demands listed in the statement were allowing voters to return to Malaysia via Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) and extending polling booth operating hours to accommodate current Covid-19 regulations.

The civil societies also urged the EC to set up polling stations in either embassies or High Commissions in their respective countries for those who were unable to return home.

They said that the EC should allow early voting for students who are sitting for exams on the day of the polls and introduce postal voting for Johor voters residing in Sabah and Sarawak.

Two days ago, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir had called upon the EC to be more aggressive when making announcements in mainstream and social media so that new voters are aware of their rights ahead of the Johor state election.

He mentioned that such efforts were key to a high voter turnout, which in turn would ensure that the next Johor administration is one that has truly earned the people’s mandate.

The Johor state election was triggered two weeks ago after caretaker Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad from Umno sought the dissolution of the state assembly despite still holding a one-seat majority.

The EC is scheduled to meet tomorrow to decide the nomination and polling dates for Johor.