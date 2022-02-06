UniKL to share resources, expertise to strengthen TVET, says minister

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid speaks at a media conference in Kuala Nerang September 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 6 — Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) is ready to play its role in strengthening the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) by sharing resources, expertise and equipment, said Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

He said the three branches of UniKL, a TVET institution under the purview of the Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB), will be involved under the TVET Collaboration Hub initiative.

They are UniKL-Malaysian Institute of Aviation Technology (UniKL-MIAT) under the Satellite Communication and Avionics System Integration Cluster, while UniKL Malaysia France Institute (UniKL MFI) and UniKL Asia Rail Centre, under the Robotics and Industrial Automation Cluster.

“UniKL is ready to play its role in driving synergistic collaboration between TVET institutions, government and industry through the sharing of resources, expertise and equipment for TVET empowerment,” he said in a statement today.

On Feb 3, the National TVET Council (MTVET) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob agreed to the implementation of a TVET Collaboration Hub involving 11 ministries and coordinated by the Ministry of Higher Education.

The meeting also agreed to the establishment of the Government-Industry TVET Coordination Body (GITC) in the government's efforts to strengthen the TVET ecosystem, making it the top choice among youths.

He added that his ministry has 279 TVET educational institutions nationwide that have strengths and match the needs of the industry.

He said KPLB’s TVET collaboration with the industry was established through the signing of 227 memoranda of understanding (MoU) with active status.

The collaboration includes the supply of the latest technology, expertise and professional training, programme development, instructors and trainees, technology and knowledge transfer, upskilling and reskilling, he said.

“This collaboration will ensure that all KPLB TVET trainees are equipped with high marketability skills according to the needs of the industry with high wage rates,” he said. — Bernama