Damaged sections of Jalan Bota Kanan-Kampung Gajah-Teluk Intan to be repaired soon, says Perak exco

IPOH, Feb 6 — The Perak Public Works Department (PWD) will carry out works to repair several sections of Jalan Bota Kanan-Kampung Gajah-Teluk Intan in Perak Tengah soon after a picture of the damaged road went viral on social media.

State Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun said the affected road was from section 40.00 to section 42.00 of the FT109 strech.

“Discussions on the matter have also been held between the Perak PWD and the relevant authorities and the repair work will be implemented soon,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said the repair work was estimated to cost RM2.2 million and work orders would be issued once the allocation was received.

A picture of the uneven road surface that was resulted from improper patch-up work conducted along the road sections has been making it rounds on social media recently. — Bernama