Perak sets up special committee to solve problems faced by Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia’s borrowers, says MB

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad speaks to members of the press at the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh March 29, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Feb 5 — A special committee will be formed to help solve problems faced by Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia’s (AIM) financing scheme borrowers or sahabat in the state, said Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

He said a committee meeting would be held on February 17 and the related heads of departments would be present to discuss ways to help solve the problems raised.

“For issues related to the use of community halls, we will call the State Secretariat (SUK) Management Services Division and for matters concerning local authority (PBT) licences, the PBT secretary will be called,” he said after attending a Sahabat AIM programme at Laman Seri Ridzuan here today.

He said all agencies involved should attend so that the policies to be implemented could be well-coordinated statewide.

However, Saarani said there were issues raised that were not under the state’s jurisdiction such as the increase in the price of goods and as such, discussions would be held with the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) to deal with the complaints.

During the programme, Sahabat AIM members shared the difficulties and challenges they faced arising from the Covid-19 pandemic in a two-hour dialogue session with Saarani. — Bernama