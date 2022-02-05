Malaysian foreign minister congratulates China for hosting 2022 Winter Olympics

Performers during the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics at the National Stadium, Beijing, China, February 4, 2022. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah today congratulated China for hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics.

In his speech at the Malaysia-China Chamber Of Commmerce (MCCC) Chinese New Year celebration, here, delivered via a pre-recorded video, he said the sporting event began Friday night with an extraordinary and beautiful opening ceremony.

“I am sure this will be yet another successful event hosted by China,” he said. The text of his speech was made available to the media by the Malaysian Foreign Ministry.

Also present at the event were Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing and MCCC President Datuk Tan Yew Sing.

While delivering his Chinese New Year greetings, Saifuddin hoped that in the year of Tiger all plans for cooperation between Malaysia and China will be strengthened and implemented for the prosperity and well-being of the people of both countries.

He said China remained as one of Malaysia’s major trading partners, as well as one of the largest foreign investors.

From January to November 2021, total trade with China amounted to RM378.95 billion (US$ 91.55 billion), an increase of 27.2 per cent compared with the corresponding period the previous year (RM329.77 billion).

He added total exports increased by 19.7 per cent to RM171.99 billion (US$ 41.54 billion) while total imports expanded 34.2 per cent to RM206.96 billion (US$ 50.01 billion).

Saifuddin said, during his visit to China in December 2021, Beijing and Putrajaya had agreed to collaborate in many areas, including in vaccine research and development (R&D) and production; digital telecommunications corporation and film co-production.

“The memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on digital telecommunications cooperation and film co-production are now in the final stage of conclusion. We have also discussed areas of cooperation in digital economy and also in cyber security,” he said.

On Chinese community in Malaysia, Saifuddin said he was very pleased to note their continuous support as part of the bigger Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) in all areas of life in this country.

He also thanked the Chinese civil society organisations and business community, like the MCCC, for their important and significant role in nation building.

The 2022 Winter Olympics of Beijing 2022 from 4-20 February is being held across three zones in China — Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou. — Bernama