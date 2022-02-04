Report: Bukit Aman says Ebit Lew’s alleged sexual harassment probe in ‘final stage’

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said that the police was updating a few inputs involving the investigation before submitting the case to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC). — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 ― The federal police is reportedly currently finishing up alleged sexual harassment investigation papers involving celebrity preacher Ebit Lew.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan told Malay daily Utusan Malaysia that the police was updating a few inputs involving the investigation before submitting the case to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

“We have sent some needs to be corrected before being sent back to AGC in the near future.

“It simply came to our notice at the end and we will finish as soon as possible,” he was quoted as saying during a press conference at Bukit Aman yesterday.

On August 20 last year, police confirmed having conducted a search at the residence of the celebrity preacher.

Abdul Jalil said that it was conducted to facilitate investigation after the police recorded his statement the day before.

The case is investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.