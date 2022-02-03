Trio, suspected of fleeing after vehicle theft, killed in crash, say police

Tumpat District Police Chief Supt Azmir Damiri inspecting a Honda HRV car involved in an accident in Kampung Morak, Tumpat, early in the morning, February 3, 2022. — Bernama pic

TUMPAT, Feb 3 — Three men were killed, including two who were burnt to death, after the vehicle they were in was involved in an accident near Kampung Morak here at about 2am today.

Tumpat district police chief Supt Azmir Damiri said the accident happened after the Honda HRV vehicle crashed into a pillar before catching fire.

He said one of the victims, believed to be the driver, aged 33 was flung out of the vehicle while two others were burnt beyond recognition in the vehicle.

“Based on the information gathered, all three were believed to have stolen a Ford Ranger four-wheel drive vehicle from a house near Kampung Palekbang moments earlier.

“Initial investigation showed that four men were in the Honda HRV before one them tried to flee with the Ford Ranger from the house,” he said when met at the Tumpat district police headquarters today.

Elaborating, Azmir said the Ford Ranger vehicle owner realised something amiss when he heard his vehicle’s engine being started. When he tried to confront them, one of them flung a sharp object at him and all of them sped off.

“The owner of the Ford Ranger then chased after them using his BMW car before the Honda HRV vehicle, with the three suspects in it, skidded and hit a concrete pillar at Kampung Morak before bursting into flames,” he said.

Azmir said the vehicle owner, however, continued to chase after the suspect driving his Ford Ranger, which skidded in Kubang Kerian. The suspect, however, manage to escape.

He said that the case is being investigated under Section 395 and 397 of the Penal Code and Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1941.

He added that police are tracking down the man who fled the Ford Ranger. — Bernama