PM: Govt allocates RM19.2m in grants for welfare voluntary organisations this year

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The government has allocated grants amounting to RM19.2 million this year for welfare voluntary organisations (PSK) that provide care, protection and rehabilitation to the target group of the Social Welfare Department.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the allocation was made in line with the Malaysian Family concept of inclusiveness to ensure no group would be left out.

“We give to Persons With Disabilities (PwDs), centres for PwDs, senior citizens and other care centres. For special children or senior citizens who do not live in care centres, the government also provides aid for them,” he told reporters after visiting a care centre for special children here today.

Also present were the prime minister’s wife Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin and Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

The assistance provided by the government for the PSK included for food and beverages (Geran Rangsum), administration grant, special allowance for PwD students, per capita grant and repair grant.

During the visit, the prime minister also handed over ang pow and food packs to the inmates in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration today.

Meanwhile, Rina Harun said the government had channelled special assistance to 1,225 care centres for the PwDs and senior citizens that were affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

“These centres complained of lack of assistance from corporate companies during the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said. — Bernama