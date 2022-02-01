On Federal Territory Day, PM Ismail Sabri says KL, Putrajaya and Labuan landmarks of country’s success

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (centre) with MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong at the MCA Chinese New Year celebration at Wisma MCA, Kuala Lumpur, February 1, 2022. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob wishes Happy Federal Territory Day, which is celebrated today.

In a Facebook post today, he said, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan are not only landmarks of the country’s success, but are beautiful regions which are unique with diversity, as well as destinations for tourists worldwide.

“In fact, today is the 50th anniversary of Kuala Lumpur being declared as the first city in Malaysia.

“Enliven the love and affection of the Malaysian families in the Federal Territory and in the country in general in moving forward as a developed and prosperous country!” he said.

The Federal Territory Day is celebrated on February 1 every year to commemorate the declaration of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan as Federal Territories and this year is the 18th celebration since its introduction in 2004.

Kuala Lumpur was declared a Federal Territory in 1974, while Labuan in 1984 and Putrajaya in 2001. — Bernama