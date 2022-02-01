Malaysia logs 13 new Covid-19 deaths, national toll now at 31,978

Terengganu had the highest fatality rate with 64 deaths per 10 million people. This was followed by Perak with 60 deaths per 10 million people and Johor with 56 cases per 10 million people. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Thirteen more people have died in Malaysia from Covid-19, according to the Health Ministry’s latest data updated at midnight, putting the country’s overall fatalities at 31,978.

Four of the latest deaths were recorded before the patients reached hospitals.

The national average for deaths currently stands at 37 per 10 million people.

Nine states recorded lower averages: Melaka and Pahang (54 each), Sabah (43), Kelantan (37), Selangor and Kuala Lumpur (34 each), Kedah (23), Negri Sembilan (18), and Penang (17).

Perlis, Sarawak, Labuan and Putrajaya were the only states or federal territories that recorded zero deaths.

More than half of the latest deaths recorded (71.3 per cent) were those aged above 60. In comparison, 29.7 per cent involved those between the ages of 18 and 59.

New infections

The Health Ministry also updated its data on daily Covid-19 cases by state.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 4,774 new cases, with Selangor recording the highest daily infections with 1,132 cases.

This was followed by Johor with 770 cases new cases, Kedah (500), Sabah (367), Kelantan (335), Kuala Lumpur (331), Penang (302), Negri Sembilan (253), Pahang (192), Melaka (161), Perak (149), and Terengganu (75).

Putrajaya recorded 29 cases, Sarawak (14), Perlis (11), and Labuan (one).

The total number of cases in Malaysia is now 2,870,758.