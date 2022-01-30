Supply of chicken eggs in N. Sembilan still sufficient, says state exco

The supply of chicken eggs of various grades in Negri Sembilan is still sufficient and easily available to the public, said state Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman, S. Veerapan. — AFP pic

PORT DICKSON, Jan 30 — The supply of chicken eggs of various grades in Negri Sembilan is still sufficient and easily available to the public, said state Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman, S. Veerapan.

He said this was based on inspection and enforcement conducted by the state Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) over the past two days at 29 premises, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, mini markets, grocery stores, and egg suppliers at public markets.

“The retail premises obtain their supply of chicken eggs from Negri Sembilan and Melaka at least two to three times a week. The amount received is based on the orders placed by the premises.

“So far, we have not received any complaints regarding shortage of chicken egg supply from consumers,” he told reporters after launching the state-level Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme for the Chinese New Year, here today.

Meanwhile, he said the 10-day monitoring of 31 premises around the state until last Friday found 30 premises selling standard chicken (one kilogramme) at a price between RM7.80 and RM7.90, compared with the price of RM9.10 per kg set under the Malaysian Family Maximum Price Scheme (SHMKM).

He also said that any traders found to have committed offences such as selling controlled goods above the maximum price or failing to put a pink price tag for price-controlled goods would be prosecuted under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

He said based on the SHMKM from Jan 1 to 29, Negri Sembilan KPDNHEP has recorded 26 cases under the law, involving compounds worth RM2,600. — Bernama