Penang Chinese Town Hall: 200 hardcore poor in Penang receive food aid in conjunction with CNY

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 30 — A total of 200 individuals from the hardcore poor category today received food assistance in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration at the Penang Chinese Town Hall.

Penang Chinese Assembly Hall Wanita chief Datuk Ooi Siew Kim said 98 per cent of the recipients were single mothers.

“After the country was hit by the pandemic, many of them faced a financial crisis. So, we give a little help today in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration to recipients from all over the state regardless of race,” she told reporters here.

She said each recipient received food items, hampers and oranges worth around RM250.

A recipient, Lim Pho Choo, said she was surprised but excited after receiving a call from the Social Welfare Department (JKM) a few days ago to receive the assistance as she could not afford to buy anything to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

“I live alone in Padang Tembak and did not make any preparations for Chinese New Year because I had no money. So with this aid, I can now prepare food for the festival,” she told Bernama.

Lim, who has a knee problem, receives monthly assistance from JKM as she is no longer able to work. She previously helped her uncle to sell noodles but the business has closed because he was ill.

The aid presentation ceremony, which was also attended by the Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, was held in collaboration with the Penang Children’s Club and the list of recipients was obtained from JKM. — Bernama