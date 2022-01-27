Three killed, four hurt in Lipis road crash

Lipis police chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor said the dead were rear-seat passengers Mariam Ariffin, 41, and Che Mazenah Hussin, 61, and front-seat passenger Rosnani Md Daud, 28. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, Jan 27 — Three women were killed and four men were injured in a road accident involving a car and a van belonging to a security company at Km84 Jalan Lipis-Merapoh in Lipis today.

Lipis police chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor said the dead were rear-seat passengers Mariam Ariffin, 41, and Che Mazenah Hussin, 61, and front-seat passenger Rosnani Md Daud, 28.

Mariam and Che Mazenah died on the spot while Rosnani died at the Kuala Lipis Hospital, he said in a statement.

He said the accident happened at about 2.30pm when a Toyota Corolla Altis car driven by Rosnani’s husband, heading from Merapoh to Lipis, skidded into the opposite lane after trying to a avoid a motorcycle before colliding with the van.

The injured were car driver Wan Mohd Azizol Wan Daud, 35, van driver Mohd Sofiean Hamzah, 42, and his two colleagues Mohd Zairi Razalan, 62, and Jamsemi Rozi Mohd Taib, 41. — Bernama