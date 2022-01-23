Minister: Training and guidance of TVET students from industrial players will lead to startups in Malaysia

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya, September 9, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

JOHOR BARU, Jan 23 — The role played by industrial players in the training of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students needs to be strengthened so as to help them meet job market demands and pave the way for the creation of startup companies.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said his ministry will encourage TVET graduates to continue their education in institutions of higher learning or overseas to upgrade their skills.

The ministry will also monitor the Malaysian Board of Technologists for programmes that will enable them to become technologists and highly skilled technicians, he added.

“Many of them have the potential to expand their skills and generate their own income in the future.

“There is a high possibility that they can set up their own companies or startups in the field of technology and expertise,” he said at the memorandum of understanding signing ceremony between the Kota Tinggi Vocational College and local industrial players here today.

Dr Adham said industrial players and TVET students can help the government achieve the Malaysian Startup Ecosystem Roadmap (SUPER) where Mosti aims to create 5,000 companies including five “unicorns” by 2025.

“If they need more than grants, Mosti has agencies such as Malaysia Debt Ventures Bhd, Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd to help them,” the minister added. — Bernama