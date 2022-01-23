Job seekers in Sabah advised not to be choosy, says state minister

A ‘now hiring’ sign hangs on the door of a Staples store in Lower Manhattan in this file picture taken on January 4, 2019. — AFP pic

SANDAKAN, Jan 23 — Job seekers in Sabah need to be more open minded and seize opportunities to gain knowledge and experience by accepting non-choice jobs, said Sabah Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Yakub Khan.

He said this is due to the insufficient desired job opportunities in the state available to them based on their qualifications as compared to the peninsula.

“But (from) the information I got, there are plenty of jobs in the plantation sector in Sabah ... it (sector) also offers very good opportunities to job seekers.

“We need to change the mentality that we need jobs that matches our qualifications. How long do we want to wait until the job is there?” he told reporters after officiating the Sandakan Premier Career Carnival here today.

He called on job seekers, especially graduates, to seize and be grateful for the jobs available as a way to survive, especially in a situation where the country is still facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seventeen companies participated in the one -day carnival with more than 500 job opportunities in various fields on offer. — Bernama