Ipoh mayor says city’s drainage system being upgraded to prevent flash floods

IPOH, Jan 23 — The Ipoh City Council (MBI) has been carrying out works to improve the drainage system in several areas around the city since last year, said mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin.

He said excavation, cleaning, widening and deepening of the drainage system are being done to reduce the risk of more hazardous flash floods.

“We will also repair and take immediate action on the problematic areas although the drainage systems have already been upgraded, following calls from residents.

“However, the recent flash floods were not as severe and did not last very long as what we had anticipated,” he told a press conference in conjunction with the launch of the Light Project Ipoh by State Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohamed Radzi at Medan Selera Dato ‘Tahwil Azhar here last night.

Last Wednesday, several areas in Ipoh were hit by flash floods following heavy rains in the city resulting in floodwaters rising up to half a metre in some areas such as Taman Perpaduan, Taman Cempaka, Bandar Seri Botani, Tambun, Greentown, and near the Ipoh Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre at the Badminton Stadium.

Earlier, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the local authority (PBT) should go down to the ground and take appropriate measures to ensure that drains are not blocked to allow smooth flow of water especially during the rainy season in the state.

In another development, Nolee Ashilin said the Light Project was an extension of the Art In The City programme organised by the Cultural Economy Development Agency (CENDANA), Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) in collaboration with Think City.

She said the project was seen to be able to revive Ipoh city by focusing on art and cultural heritage to reinvent public spaces as the heart of the community.

She said nine clock towers in the state have been selected to be installed with glass blocks and LED lights fully powered by solar energy to display digital drawings of the clock towers.

She added that Medan Selera Dato’ Tahwil Azhar was chosen as the site for the project because of its strong attachment to Ipoh residents as the place brings back nostalgic memories since its construction in the 70s. — Bernama