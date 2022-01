A general view of the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur, January 22, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to the cardiac care unit at the National Heart Institute (IJN), according to his office.

Earlier this month, the ex-PM had been admitted to the same hospital for an elective surgery and was released with a clean bill of health.

However, his office confirmed earlier today that the ex-PM was back at IJN.

“Yes, he is in CCU,” the spokesman said.

MORE TO COME